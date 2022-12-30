Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Decreases By 73.4%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the November 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAVMY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €13.00 ($13.83) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($14.57) to €15.50 ($16.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($13.03) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

