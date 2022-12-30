Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the November 30th total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Adler Group Stock Performance

Shares of Adler Group stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Adler Group has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

