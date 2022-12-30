Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the November 30th total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Adler Group Stock Performance
Shares of Adler Group stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Adler Group has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.00.
Adler Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adler Group (ADPPF)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.