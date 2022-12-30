adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of adidas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get adidas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €145.00 ($154.26) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on adidas from €101.00 ($107.45) to €115.00 ($122.34) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on adidas from €215.00 ($228.72) to €185.00 ($196.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

adidas Stock Performance

About adidas

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. adidas has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $148.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.01.

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

