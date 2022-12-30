abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 184 ($2.22) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

abrdn Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $2.17 on Friday. abrdn has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

