Analysts Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Price Target at $31.27

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 123.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Up 3.8 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kohl’s has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

