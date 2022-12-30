Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $65.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $33.14 on Friday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $197.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $131,681.13. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $131,681.13. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $61,929.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,158.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 563.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9,872.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after buying an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

