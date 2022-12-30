Analysts Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Price Target at $16.15

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,262 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,703,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,648,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

