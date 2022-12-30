Brokerages Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Target Price at $12.25

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

REVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on REV Group to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in REV Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of REV Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Price Performance

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.98 million, a PE ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

