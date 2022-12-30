Analysts Set Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target at $276.75

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

