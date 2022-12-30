Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,253,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 782.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.81. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

