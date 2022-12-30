Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $10.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 26,439,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,030,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after purchasing an additional 219,279 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,445,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after buying an additional 393,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 942.47%. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

