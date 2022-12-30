Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) & Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Head to Head Analysis

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Partners Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partners Bancorp $63.68 million 2.48 $7.41 million $0.61 14.43 Middlefield Banc $59.54 million 2.70 $18.63 million $2.89 9.58

Middlefield Banc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Partners Bancorp. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Partners Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Partners Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Partners Bancorp pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Partners Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Partners Bancorp and Middlefield Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partners Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Partners Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Partners Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Partners Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Partners Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partners Bancorp 16.90% 7.94% 0.65% Middlefield Banc 29.67% 12.74% 1.28%

Summary

Middlefield Banc beats Partners Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, term, purchase and refinance mortgage, bridge, equipment, home equity, agriculture, car, unsecured consumer, construction/permanent mortgage, and lot loans, as well as mobile home, boat, RV, and motorcycle loans; lines of credit; and business credit cards. In addition, it offers online bill payment, automated teller machine/debit card, merchant, transfer, cash advance and management, sweep, cash concentration, payroll direct deposit, and ACH origination services, as well as phone, mobile, and internet banking services. The company operates through 15 branches. The company was formerly known as Delmar Bancorp and changed its name to Partners Bancorp in August 2020. Partners Bancorp was founded in 1896 and is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. Further, it provides official checks, money orders, ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of December 31, 2021, it has 17 banking centers in Chardon, Newbury, and Middlefield, Garrettsville, Mantua, Orwell, Cortland, Dublin, Westerville, Sunbury, Powell, Beachwood, Solon, Twinsburg, and Plain City; as well as an administrative office in Middlefield, and a loan production office in Mentor. Middlefield Banc Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

