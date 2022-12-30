Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Cryoport Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cryoport by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cryoport by 5.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,820,480 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $56,398,000 after purchasing an additional 97,728 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Cryoport by 7.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,693,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 119,372 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.22 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 123.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

