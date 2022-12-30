Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,503,000 after acquiring an additional 149,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,272,000 after acquiring an additional 403,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.96. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

