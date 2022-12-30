Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.15.
PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Insulet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $295.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.94. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.33 and a beta of 0.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet
In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Insulet
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 20,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
