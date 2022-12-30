Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.15.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $295.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.94. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 20,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

