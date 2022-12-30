Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,538,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,223 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,078. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

BOX Stock Up 3.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BOX by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -285.45 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

