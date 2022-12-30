CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) & Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Head to Head Survey

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $8.35 billion 2.30 $1.49 billion $2.41 12.65 Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.29 billion 1.94 $264.86 million $0.06 109.50

Dividends

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities. CenterPoint Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. CenterPoint Energy pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CenterPoint Energy and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 2 8 0 2.80 Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 7 2 0 2.22

CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus target price of $11.41, suggesting a potential upside of 73.61%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than CenterPoint Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy 17.67% 10.77% 2.67% Algonquin Power & Utilities 1.45% 6.65% 2.64%

Risk and Volatility

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Algonquin Power & Utilities on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment provides natural gas distribution services, as well as home appliance maintenance and repair services to customers in Minnesota; and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas and Louisiana through a third party. This segment also engages in the sale of regulated intrastate natural gas, and transportation and storage of natural gas for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 2.7 million metered customers; owned 239 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 71,241 megavolt amperes; operated approximately 1,00,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution and transmission mains; and owned and operated 285 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda. Its utilities provide distribution services to approximately 1,093,000 customer connections in the electric, natural gas, and water and wastewater sectors The Renewable Energy Group segment generates and sells electrical energy, capacity, ancillary products, and renewable attributes produced by its portfolio of renewable and clean power generation facilities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities; and owns and operates a portfolio of clean energy and water infrastructure assets. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.