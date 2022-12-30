BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $40.46 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 44.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.