Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target at GBX 101.40

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 101.40 ($1.22).

Several analysts have recently commented on RR shares. Barclays raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 92.45 ($1.12) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.91 ($1.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,632.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.01.

Insider Activity

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars bought 2,562 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,819.02 ($2,195.29). In other news, insider Warren East acquired 26,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,145.03 ($29,139.55). Also, insider Wendy Mars acquired 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £1,819.02 ($2,195.29). Insiders acquired 73,552 shares of company stock worth $6,166,927 over the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

