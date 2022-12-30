Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $12.40 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $790.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 49,900.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

