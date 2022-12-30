Critical Survey: NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEVQ) versus Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) and NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEVQ – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boston Beer and NewAge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Beer 4 8 3 0 1.93 NewAge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Beer presently has a consensus target price of $355.87, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Boston Beer’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Boston Beer is more favorable than NewAge.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Boston Beer has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAge has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Boston Beer and NewAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Beer 1.31% 9.55% 6.74% NewAge N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Boston Beer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of NewAge shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Boston Beer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of NewAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Beer and NewAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Beer $2.06 billion 2.00 $14.55 million $2.14 156.50 NewAge $279.47 million 0.00 -$39.34 million ($0.32) 0.00

Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than NewAge. NewAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Beer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Beer beats NewAge on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. It also sells in products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About NewAge

(Get Rating)

NewAge, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products. The company offers its products under the Tahitian Noni, LIMU, Zennoa, LIMU Blue Frog, Hiro Natural, TeMana, Lucim, Reviive, Puritii, and MaVie brands. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through distributors, e-commerce sites, and direct-store-delivery systems. The company was formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation and changed its name to NewAge, Inc. in July 2020. NewAge, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On August 30, 2022, NewAge, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

