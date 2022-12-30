SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of SM stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in SM Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SM Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

