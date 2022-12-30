Contrasting GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) & Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Kyocera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 4.35 -$250.31 million $1.50 35.87 Kyocera $16.38 billion 1.09 $1.32 billion $3.42 14.49

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than GLOBALFOUNDRIES. Kyocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Kyocera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus target price of $73.15, indicating a potential upside of 35.94%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Kyocera.

Volatility & Risk

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 10.48% 9.65% 5.12% Kyocera 7.70% 5.05% 3.76%

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Kyocera on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets. It also provides electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal and SAW devices, connectors, sensing and control devices, power semiconductor and printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. Further, the company offers smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; printers, multifunctional products, commercial inkjet printers, document solutions, and supplies. In addition, it provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; smart energy related products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; and medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics, and jewelry and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. The company offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

