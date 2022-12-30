Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHOTF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kahoot! ASA from 29.00 to 33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Up 3.7 %

KHOTF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

