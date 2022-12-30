Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $24.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

EPRT stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.21%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

