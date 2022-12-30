FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $203.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $175.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.12. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FedEx

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.