PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDSB. Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $367.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 101.7% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $81,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

