PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDSB. Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.
PDS Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $367.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 101.7% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $81,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
