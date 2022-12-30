Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives C$33.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.28.

QBR.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$28.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$23.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.44.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

