Reviewing BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 35.41% 41.35% 22.42% Lattice Semiconductor 24.83% 38.63% 22.45%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lattice Semiconductor 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BE Semiconductor Industries and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BE Semiconductor Industries presently has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.38%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.77%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $886.55 million 4.78 $334.13 million $3.48 16.80 Lattice Semiconductor $515.33 million 17.10 $95.92 million $1.11 57.92

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. BE Semiconductor Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Lattice Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment comprising tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

