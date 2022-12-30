Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$13.95 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$23.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.38.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.