Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Target Price at GBX 544.83

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 544.83 ($6.58).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.08) to GBX 462 ($5.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.15) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 490 ($5.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.54) to GBX 440 ($5.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

BDEV stock opened at GBX 409.30 ($4.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 396.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 422.52. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 313 ($3.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.23). The company has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 818.60.

In related news, insider Mike Scott purchased 992 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 412 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,087.04 ($4,932.46).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

