SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $26.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $6,324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,540.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,558 shares of company stock worth $13,039,871. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S opened at $14.36 on Friday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.57.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

