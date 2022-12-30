Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) versus Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Head-To-Head Survey

Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Echo Therapeutics and Hyperfine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyperfine $1.50 million 40.93 -$64.85 million ($3.59) -0.24

Echo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperfine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

27.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Echo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Echo Therapeutics and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 394.31%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Echo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Echo Therapeutics and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87%

Summary

Hyperfine beats Echo Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development of non-invasive, and wireless continuous glucose monitoring system for use in the diabetes outpatient market. It offers needle-free skin preparation device as a platform technology that allows for enhanced skin permeation enabling extraction of analytes, such as glucose and delivery of topical pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings. Hyperfine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

