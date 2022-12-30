Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 544.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 544.83 ($6.58).

BDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.15) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.08) to GBX 462 ($5.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 490 ($5.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.54) to GBX 440 ($5.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 409.30 ($4.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.60. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 313 ($3.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 422.52.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 412 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,087.04 ($4,932.46).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

