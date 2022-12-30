The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.48. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,842 shares of company stock worth $8,135,689 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

