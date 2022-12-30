Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MI.UN opened at C$13.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.38. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.41 and a 52 week high of C$23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.04 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.