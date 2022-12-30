SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM) versus The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Head-To-Head Analysis

SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM – Get Rating) and The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of The Arena Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.4% of SoOum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of The Arena Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SoOum and The Arena Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoOum 0 0 0 0 N/A The Arena Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

The Arena Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.27%. Given The Arena Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Arena Group is more favorable than SoOum.

This table compares SoOum and The Arena Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoOum $630,000.00 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A The Arena Group $189.14 million 1.02 -$89.94 million ($4.89) -2.16

SoOum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Arena Group.

Risk and Volatility

SoOum has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Arena Group has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SoOum and The Arena Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoOum N/A N/A N/A The Arena Group -31.62% N/A -36.90%

About SoOum

SoOum, Corp. operates as a commodity trading arbitrage firm in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Arbitrage and Construction Services. It performs arbitrage on a defined supply and demand conditions creating price discrepancies of physical commodities in opposing markets. The company trades in soft commodities, such as rice, wheat, sugar, soybeans, meats, live cattle, seafood, live seafood, and other soft commodities; and hard commodities, including iron ore, crude oil, coal, salt, aluminum, copper, gold, silver, palladium and platinum, cement, fly ash, precious metals, and other such hard commodities. It also develops applications for mobile and TV smart devices. The company was formerly known as Swordfish Financial, Inc. and changed its name to SoOum, Corp. in October 2015. SoOum, Corp.is based in New York, New York.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

