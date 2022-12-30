Reviewing Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) & nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -10.30% -0.13% -0.07% nCino -23.69% -15.41% -10.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altair Engineering and nCino’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $532.18 million 6.90 -$8.79 million ($0.74) -61.88 nCino $273.86 million 10.53 -$49.45 million ($0.81) -32.07

Analyst Ratings

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than nCino. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nCino, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Altair Engineering and nCino, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 1 0 3 0 2.50 nCino 0 2 8 0 2.80

Altair Engineering presently has a consensus target price of $58.80, indicating a potential upside of 28.41%. nCino has a consensus target price of $36.73, indicating a potential upside of 41.37%. Given nCino’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nCino is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Risk and Volatility

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nCino has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of nCino shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products. This segment also offers software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services that focuses on the product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment provides client engineering services. In addition, the company is involved in the development and sale of solid state lighting technology along with communication and control protocols based on its intellectual property for the direct replacement of fluorescent light tubes with LED lamps. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company's customers include universities, government agencies, manufacturers, pharmaceutical firms, banking, financial services, and insurance, weather prediction agencies, and electronics design companies. Altair Engineering Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a suite of products that enables loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, settlement agents, and others to engage in the homeownership process from internet-enabled device. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through sales team comprising business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.