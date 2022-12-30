SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) & WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Head-To-Head Survey

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of WidePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of WidePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and WidePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $110.64 million 4.18 -$71.96 million -0.51 -4.57 WidePoint $87.34 million 0.18 $340,000.00 ($1.74) -1.05

Analyst Ratings

WidePoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WidePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SmartRent and WidePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 7 0 2.88 WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartRent presently has a consensus target price of 6.66, suggesting a potential upside of 185.65%. Given SmartRent’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than WidePoint.

Risk & Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WidePoint has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -62.30% -23.75% -17.16% WidePoint -16.03% 2.98% 1.53%

Summary

SmartRent beats WidePoint on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About WidePoint

(Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.