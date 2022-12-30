California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,498 shares of company stock worth $156,572 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,647,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after purchasing an additional 83,350 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 135.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 751,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.