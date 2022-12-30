STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives $30.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.28.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STORE Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.