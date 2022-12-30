Analysts Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) PT at $30.28

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $32.08 on Friday. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

