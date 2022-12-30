Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 51.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WH opened at $70.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.15 million. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

