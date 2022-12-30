Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Barclays raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH opened at $70.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.15 million. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 799.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 343.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 251,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after acquiring an additional 243,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 233,513 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.