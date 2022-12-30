Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $387.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $306.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $569.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.82 and a 200 day moving average of $338.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

