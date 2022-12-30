Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Price Target at $253.90

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.90.

HII has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $230.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $177.20 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.