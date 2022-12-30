Analysts Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target at $21.50

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

CSWC stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.81 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 47.69% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

