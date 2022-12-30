Comparing AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR) & Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR)

AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR – Get Rating) and Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

AlerisLife has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversicare Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AlerisLife alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AlerisLife and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlerisLife $934.59 million 0.02 -$29.92 million -1.20 -0.56 Diversicare Healthcare Services $475.72 million 0.15 $5.16 million $0.36 28.03

Analyst Recommendations

Diversicare Healthcare Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AlerisLife. AlerisLife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diversicare Healthcare Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AlerisLife and Diversicare Healthcare Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlerisLife 0 0 0 0 N/A Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of AlerisLife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of AlerisLife shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AlerisLife and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlerisLife -5.34% -20.78% -9.02% Diversicare Healthcare Services 0.53% -15.01% 1.05%

Summary

Diversicare Healthcare Services beats AlerisLife on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlerisLife

(Get Rating)

AlerisLife Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Lifestyle Services. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, memory care, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community. The company offers nursing and healthcare services; and outpatient rehabilitation clinics and fitness services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated or managed, 141 senior living communities located in 28 states with 20,105 living units, including 10,423 independent living apartments, 9,636 assisted living suites, which includes 1,872 of Bridge to Rediscovery memory care units, and one continuing CCRC, with 106 living units, including 46 SNF. The company was formerly known as Five Star Senior Living Inc. and changed its name to AlerisLife Inc. in January 2022. AlerisLife Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for AlerisLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlerisLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.