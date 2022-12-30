Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Down 48.9% in December

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the November 30th total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. Adler Group has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

