Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Declines By 66.7%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Acreage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Acreage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Acreage Trading Down 1.0 %

ACRHF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Acreage has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

